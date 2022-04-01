Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $4.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.62. 1,643,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,397. The company has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.21 and a 200 day moving average of $248.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.21 and a 52-week high of $272.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,464 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.55.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

