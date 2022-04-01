Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in L. Boston Partners increased its stake in Loews by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,146,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,772,000 after purchasing an additional 79,795 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 13,133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,743 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Loews by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,725,000 after acquiring an additional 325,393 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 732,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,484,000 after buying an additional 66,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,664,000 after buying an additional 180,596 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,046,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of L traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.09. 4,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,957. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.50.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

