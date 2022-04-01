Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,310 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,310 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 125.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,354. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.72 and a 52 week high of $145.98.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 362,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

