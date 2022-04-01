Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $871,000 Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,212 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 382.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTXS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.09. 907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $144.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.33.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

