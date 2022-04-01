Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Position Decreased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after buying an additional 140,195 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 85.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE EVRG opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.91 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.33 million. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

