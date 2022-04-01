Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.22.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $88.95. 29,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,955. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.75 and a 200-day moving average of $85.54. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.03%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

