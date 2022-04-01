Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

ES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

NYSE ES opened at $88.19 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $92.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

