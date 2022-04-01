EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Northcoast Research raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $37,047,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,019,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,498,000 after buying an additional 829,053 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,246,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after buying an additional 679,936 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,204,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,845,000 after buying an additional 666,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $14,343,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $30.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -577.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $133.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

