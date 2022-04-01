Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,784,000 after purchasing an additional 435,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.23. 2,349,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,683,227. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average is $78.00. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

