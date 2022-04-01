Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 197,925 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 52,780.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,925 shares during the period. Blink Charging comprises approximately 14.2% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Blink Charging worth $94,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 223.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 136,684 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Blink Charging by 172.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blink Charging by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 875,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,036,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares during the period. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blink Charging stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.89. 678,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,826. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 3.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 263.24%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 224.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

