Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.05

Shares of Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and traded as low as $15.25. Evotec shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 46,672 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Evotec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

