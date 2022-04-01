Exane Derivatives Acquires 213 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Southern were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,169 shares of company stock worth $17,857,219. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.51. 5,688,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,993,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

