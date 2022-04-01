Exane Derivatives Decreases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after acquiring an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,643 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DGX traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $136.86. 1,175,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,907. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.39 and a 200-day moving average of $146.47. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.69 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

