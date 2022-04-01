Exane Derivatives Grows Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 177.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at $83,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

NYSE BIP traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.65. 2,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,300. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.85.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

