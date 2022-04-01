Exane Derivatives Raises Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Discovery were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Discovery by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 507.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Discovery by 23.7% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Discovery by 20.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.03. 41,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,798,959. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

