Exane Derivatives Raises Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Fortinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Fortinet by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $343.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,345. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.50 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.30.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

