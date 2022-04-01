Exane Derivatives Reduces Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Baidu were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Baidu by 25.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,003,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,516,000 after buying an additional 405,443 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 3.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Baidu by 31.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 23.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $11.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,965,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,630. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.82. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $102.18 and a one year high of $228.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.13.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

