Exane Derivatives Takes Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,188 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Redburn Partners cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

AAL traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $18.12. 372,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,903,039. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

