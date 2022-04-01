Exane Derivatives Trims Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in MetLife were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in MetLife by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 81.3% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.28. 4,593,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,940,229. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.84.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on MET. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

