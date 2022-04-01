Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Exelon by 25.2% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 272,973 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,351,000 after purchasing an additional 466,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,423,000 after buying an additional 79,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,022,984. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $48.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

