Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expensify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

Get Expensify alerts:

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.31. Expensify has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $51.06.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). Equities research analysts predict that Expensify will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expensify (Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.