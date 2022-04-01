Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Expensify updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of EXFY stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,322. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $42,064,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $2,559,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $1,690,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Expensify (Get Rating)
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
