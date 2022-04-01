Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Expensify updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EXFY stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,322. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $42,064,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $2,559,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $1,690,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXFY shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

