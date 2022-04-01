Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Exponent were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George H. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

EXPO stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.34. The stock had a trading volume of 260,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,201. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 0.50. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $127.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.88.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

