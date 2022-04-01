Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Essex LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.35.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,502,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,466,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

