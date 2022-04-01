Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $100.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.35.

Shares of XOM opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $349.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average of $68.81.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

