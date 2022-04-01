Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Charles E. Iv Mather Buys 4,000 Shares

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) Director Charles E. Iv Mather bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $12,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EYEN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 42,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.07. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eyenovia by 19.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia (Get Rating)

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.