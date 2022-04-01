FansTime Achieves Market Cap of $202,636.79 (FTI)

FansTime (FTI) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $202,636.79 and $10,986.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FansTime

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

