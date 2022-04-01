Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Shares of FARM stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,773. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $128.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Farmer Bros. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. ( NASDAQ:FARM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $118.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.80 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARM. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter worth about $5,683,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 313,045 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 599.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 266,162 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the third quarter worth about $1,892,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros. (Get Rating)

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.