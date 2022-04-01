Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.07. 358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,956. The company has a market cap of $580.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.93. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.24 million during the quarter. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,243,000 after buying an additional 285,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,859,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 516,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,659 shares in the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

