Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.03. The stock had a trading volume of 53,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

