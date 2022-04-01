Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $275,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,673 shares of company stock worth $1,060,085 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,659,000 after purchasing an additional 396,329 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Fastly by 36,333.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 7.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fastly by 11.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. Fastly has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $75.15.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

