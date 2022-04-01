FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.20.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBK traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,826. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $48.03.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $142.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in FB Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 80,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in FB Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.