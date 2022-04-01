Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,506,000 after acquiring an additional 139,681 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 296,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,707,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 220,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

NYSE:AGM traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $108.48. 29,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.07 and a 200-day moving average of $120.90. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $94.20 and a 52-week high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, Director Robert G. Sexton bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.50 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $88,386.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AGM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage (Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.