FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,817 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $854,771,000 after buying an additional 236,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FedEx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $520,369,000 after acquiring an additional 35,351 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 308.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $10.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.25. 3,431,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.68. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

