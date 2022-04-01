FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.500-$21.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Bank of America cut their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in FedEx by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 818,276 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its position in FedEx by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 45,029 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in FedEx by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 56,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 73,111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $18,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

