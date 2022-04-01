FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) will announce $30.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.12 million. FibroGen reported sales of $38.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $144.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $222.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $199.83 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $280.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.79). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 123.25% and a negative return on equity of 93.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. 496,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,599. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 220,297 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

