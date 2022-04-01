Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Position Cut by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,878 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 197,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 81,446 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,488,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

