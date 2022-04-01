Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 1,257 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $64.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.95. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $68.08.

