Fifth Third Securities Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8,666.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

ICF stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.61.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.