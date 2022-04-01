Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 174,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 116,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

EFAV opened at $72.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.71. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

