Financial Contrast: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) versus Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intesa Sanpaolo and Dime Community Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intesa Sanpaolo 0 3 6 0 2.67 Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 1 1 3.50

Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus target price of $3.02, indicating a potential downside of 78.00%. Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus target price of $40.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.88%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A Dime Community Bancshares 24.37% 14.31% 1.23%

Volatility & Risk

Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dime Community Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Dime Community Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intesa Sanpaolo $23.51 billion 1.89 $3.74 billion N/A N/A Dime Community Bancshares $426.69 million 3.21 $104.00 million $2.25 15.36

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services. It also provides consumer credit, E-money, and payment systems; wealth management and private banking services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit organizations, corporates and financial institutions, public administration, private clients and high net worth individuals, institutional counterparties, and other customers. The company is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans. In addition, it invests in Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal National Mortgage Association, Government National Mortgage Association, and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities; U.S. Treasury securities; New York state and local municipal obligations; U.S. government-sponsored enterprise securities; and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep programs; merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management services, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; investment products and services through a third-party broker dealer; and title insurance broker services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 60 branch locations throughout Long Island and the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, and the Bronx. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

