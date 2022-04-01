Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys 1,301 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Carriage Services worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 226.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Carriage Services by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Bank of The West bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSV shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

In other news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,322 shares of company stock worth $119,998 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CSV traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.49. 134,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,352. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.51 million, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.87.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.19%.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

