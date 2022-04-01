Financial Enhancement Group LLC Cuts Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,117,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,812,000 after purchasing an additional 292,217 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 729,990 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $69,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78,287 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 460,846 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,789,000 after buying an additional 28,482 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 421,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.92. 521,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,495. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $58.86 and a twelve month high of $96.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.61.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $264.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.85 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

