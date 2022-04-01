Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $134.81. 1,357,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.03.

