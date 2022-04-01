Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $655,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LLY traded up $6.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,050,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,500. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $295.33. The firm has a market cap of $278.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.31 and a 200-day moving average of $253.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $10,306,695.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 692,886 shares of company stock valued at $189,226,239 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

