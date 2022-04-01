Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $75.15 Million Stock Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,259,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,957 shares during the quarter. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF accounts for approximately 13.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 14.84% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $75,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 353.2% in the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $358,000.

Shares of SPD stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $31.31. 350,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,109. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $33.48.

