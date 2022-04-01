Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 321 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $162.70. 1,461,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,132. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $148.88 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

