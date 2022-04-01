Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $148,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 422.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,070. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.14. The firm has a market cap of $414.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.