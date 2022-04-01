Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases New Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,443,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LCID traded down 0.76 on Friday, hitting 24.64. The company had a trading volume of 232,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,860,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of 33.02. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of 16.12 and a 52 week high of 57.75.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The business had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LCID. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.80.

About Lucid Group (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.