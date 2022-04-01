Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $834.28

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 834.28 ($10.93) and traded as high as GBX 836 ($10.95). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 833 ($10.91), with a volume of 636,708 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 834.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 873.54.

Get Finsbury Growth & Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

In other news, insider Simon Hayes bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 759 ($9.94) per share, with a total value of £151,800 ($198,847.26). Also, insider Lorna Tilbian bought 11,500 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 872 ($11.42) per share, with a total value of £100,280 ($131,359.71).

About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.