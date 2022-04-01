Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $834.28

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 834.28 ($10.93) and traded as high as GBX 836 ($10.95). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 833 ($10.91), with a volume of 636,708 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 834.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 873.54.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.
About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT)
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
